Ventura Harbor Hosts Friday DJ Nites

VENTURA一 Friday nights in Ventura Harbor Village just amped up the music and the good vibes.

The harbor will be hosting its Friday Nite DJ Seaside Set on Friday nights throughout the summer from 4-7 p.m. The weekly event will run through Labor Day.

“Love the new vibe!” said Rochelle Cooper in a July 6 tweet.

A rotating set of DJs will be filtering through Ventura Harbor Village near the Seaside Promenade Stage. The DJ entertainment is being brought to Ventura by Party Proper, a fellowship of DJs, musicians, and engineers based in Santa Barbara.

The company was started by a married couple based in Santa Barbara in 2017, the couple had been in the DJ business for over 10 years and had become tired of the scene when they created their own business.

“Head to the harbor to watch the sun go down and feel the vibe turn up,” said a July 2 tweet from Ventura Harbor. “Plus, enjoy more live music on the weekends from 1-4pm.”

Listeners can send in their song requests to marketing@venturaharbor.com and for more information on the DJ event see the Ventura Harbor Village website at https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/events/. The event is contingent on COVID-19 guidelines for the state and county, participants should continue checking the website for updated information.