War Heroes on Water hosting reunion event in Newport Beach Harbor

NEWPORT BEACH—War Heroes on Water (WHOW) will host an intimate reunion event in Newport Beach Harbor Oct. 1-4, which will feature a kick-off boat parade and fishing weekend.

WHOW is an annual sportfishing Tournament that supports combat-wounded veterans’ programs. It was conceptualized in 2018 by loanDepot Founder and CEO, Anthony Hsieh, who is also owner and leader of Team Bad Company, a record-holding competitive sportfishing fleet.

“Now more than ever, Veterans nationwide need assistance and support,” Hsieh said in a released statement. “These unprecedented times have been difficult for many, but are especially challenging for Vets, as they are currently isolated from many of their regular activities, routines and support systems.”

He said the event planned for Newport Beach Harbor will have an abundance of safety precautions in place and allow Veterans involved in past years’ tournament to reconnect and feel the love and support of the community.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we believe we can bring together a core group safely, and give them a few days to heal and bond on the water, which is one of the greatest things that we can do for them right now,” said Hsieh.

The boat parade will take place Oct. 1 at 4:30 p.m. The parade will start and finish at the southern tip of Lido Isle, moving through a one-mile route throughout the harbor. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate in the parade. If you have a boat and want to be involved, contact Rod Halperin at rhalperin@loandepot.com. Those interested in renting boats to participate can also contact Halperin.

The parade will serve as a kickoff to the sportfishing tournament, which will take place off the coast of Southern California Oct. 2-4.

For more information on the event, visit https://bit.ly/3bvuYKL