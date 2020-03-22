World Cat adds new dealer to its roster in San Diego

SAN DIEGO—World Cat recently added a new dealer to its current roster: 50 North Yachts in San Diego.

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with 50 North Yachts, and the ability to grow our brand further on the West Coast,” said World Cat CEO Andrew Brown. “The catamaran market is growing significantly across numerous segments, so the addition of this highly reputable dealer made complete sense for us.”

Headquartered in Tarboro, North Carolina, World Cat manufactures outboard-powered center and dual console catamaran models ranging from 23-feet to 40-feet, including several Glacier Bay Edition models. World Cat said their models are known for their versatility, legendary smooth ride, class-leading available deck space, and performance.

“Our team is thrilled to add World Cat to our brand offerings, as they are a definitive leader in the catamaran segment and we see tremendous growth potential with their model line-up for our business,” said 50 North Yachts Co-founder and Managing Partner Mark Gibbons. “We founded our dealership with a vision to create a new standard of excellence for the luxury yacht industry, and World Cat’s Custom 40’ Series they have developed along with their other popular line-up makes a perfect fit for our vision.”