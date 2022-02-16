Blue Shark Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo

NEWPORT BEACH一 It’s not really a catch but definitely a cool aquatic sighting! “Shark sightings are few & far between off our boats,” said a Jan. 12 Facebook post from Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching. “We think this one is a Blue shark! What do you think?” The picture shows a neat feature on the shark; a nictitating membrane that protects its eyes when hunting. Blue Sharks are highly migratory species. They hang out in the open ocean and have a range that stretches all over the world in tropics and cold water. Their name comes from the unique blue color of their skin. They can reach up to ten feet in length and prey on small pelagic fish and squid. Experts believe the shark is ‘near threatened,’ with extinction (due to its wide range). According to Oceana, the shark’s numbers have decreased by as much as 80 percent in some areas.

