California State Parks and California Coastal Commission Collect Expired Marine Flares

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA一 Alameda and East Contra Costa County recreational boaters can participate in a free expired marine flare collection event on Nov. 14. There will be two separate locations on Nov. 14, one for Alameda County from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; this event will require a

reservation which can be made at the Stop Waste website https://bit.ly/3GQpCsU. The second event is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for East Contra Costa County recreational boaters, which is open, and boaters just need to come during the allotted time. The event is open to recreational boaters

from Alameda and East Contra Costa (Antioch, Bay Point, Bethel Island, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen, Oakley, and Pittsburg) Counties. Boaters participating in the event will receive discounted USCG-approved eVDSD for day and night, by Sirius Signal, and a free CA

Boaters Kit while supplies last. For general disposal of expired marine flares information, please contact the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (800-728-6942) or your local Certified Unified Program Agency for assistance.