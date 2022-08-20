Catalina Has Bison and Now Buffalo…Chips That Is.

TWO HARBORS— Two Harbors Enterprises is challenging participants to test their athletic skills for the 35th Annual Buffalo Chip Toss on Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.

The Jimmy Walker “Buffalo Chip” Toss welcomes chip tossers of all ages to the Two Harbors Pier to see who can fling buffalo poop the furthest.

Believed to be independently wealthy and possessing a bigger-than-life personality, Jimmy Walker arrived in Two Harbors in 1981 aboard his 34-foot trawler SeaView. Enticed by the charm of island life, Walker soon made the West End his home, taking on every job imaginable, from Shore boat Operator to Notary Public to local Minister, leaving behind a mark on everyone he met.

Participants will take turns tossing circular-shaped “chips” left behind by the island’s bison and collected by dedicated Catalina Island Company employees, who keep Jimmy Walker’s legacy alive.

Prizes such as trophies and gift cards will be awarded for the furthest thrown chip and don’t worry, all “chips” will be provided.

For more information, stay updated by the Jimmy Walker “Buffalo Chip” Toss at https://www.facebook.com/events/781690949674446.