Catalina Island AKA Kidalina

CATALINA ISLAND— The first day of Summer is June 21, and Catalina Island is hosting kid-friendly events leading up to, the day of, and throughout the summer season.

Pre-summer festivities begin on June 12 when the City of Avalon presents Kidz Day in the Bay. This kid-friendly beach bash will take place from 3-5 p.m. and will consist of competitive relays, music, fun water activities, and individual and team challenges. This event will take place along the waterfront that backs up to Crescent Avenue. For more information, please visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/event/kidz-day-in-the-bay/1523/.

Nine days later, on the first official day of summer, Joe’s Rent-A-Boat, located on the famous Green Pleasure Pier, will host a Kid’s Fishing Derby from 7-9 a.m. every Wednesday from June 21-Aug. 23. Kids are asked to bring their own rod and reel or dropline to this free event and join in on Joe’s rent-A-Boat fishing guide. Prizes will be awarded weekly for the derby. Bait and gear are available on the pier 7-9 a.m. every Wednesday for those who don’t bring any. For more information, please visit https://joesrentaboat.com/.