June 18 is National Go Fishing Day!

Mark your calendars because the annual National Go Fishing Day is June 18! As a nod to the ancestors that didn’t fish for recreational activity but rather to provide a source of food for their people, grab your rod and reel and switch up your daily routine on this day and celebrate National Go Fishing Day.

In addition to being a long-standing practice providing fun and food, recreational fishing is a pastime for many. The sport has been revised since prehistoric times to include conventions, rules and laws, licensing requirements, and sustainable adjustments that all benefit the angler and prevent harm to the habitats and ecosystems.

Fishing has evolved from methods to equipment to apparel. So, celebrate the sport responsibly on June 18 and enjoy the industry’s advancement since bone lures were used.

Before you hit the lake, pond, stream, or ocean, brush up on your states fishing regulations and make sure you’re not violating any laws regarding bag and size limits, gear restrictions, fishing hours, and stream closures currently in effect, and make sure you have your fishing license on hand.

For current California fishing requirements and restrictions, please visit https://wildlife.ca.gov/Fishing.