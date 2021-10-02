CATALINA一 Catalina Island will welcome back the longest-running smooth jazz festival in the world, JazzTrax, Oct. 14-17 and Oct. 21-24. The festival will open up Thursday, Oct. 14, and Oct. 21 with Unplugged Under the Stars at Descanso Beach Club and will continue each weekend Friday through Sunday inside 1929 Casino Ballroom. The JazzTrax festival came to Catalina in 1987 and will celebrate its 34th year on the island. The Catalina Island JazzTrax Festival has a unique vibe that takes listeners from an outdoor opening under the stars on Descanso Beach Club in front of an intimate outdoor stage with beach seating from doubled up chaise lounges and white chair sections to private cabanas that seat four each to inside the historic 1929 Wrigley Casino Avalon Ballroom overlooking the ocean from six stories above the Pacific. The festival is mandating that participants show proof of vaccination with the final shot administered at least two weeks prior to the event and masks will be required to move about the venue. A negative COVID-19 test will not suffice for this event. The event is subject to COVID-19 regulations for Los Angeles County. Opening weekend will feature keyboardist Lisa Addeo on Thursday, Oct. 14 on at Unplugged Under the Stars and vocalist and saxophonist Mindi Abair at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to see a complete lineup of the festival see the JazzTrax website at http://www.jazztrax.com/schedule/.

