CDFW Seeks Applications for Habitat Enhancement Projects

On Sept. 2, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention Response announced they were seeking grant applications for projects that enhance or restore habitat for wildlife, with available funding totaling $750,000. Although the grants come from the Environmental Enhancement Fund, the selection committee includes representatives from the California Coastal Conservancy, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and OSPR. The committee can select multiple projects. To qualify, projects need to meet the following requirements:

Be located within or immediately adjacent to waters of the state,

Have measurable outcomes within a pre-determined timeframe,

Be designed to acquire, restore, or improve habitat and/or restore ecosystem function for the benefit of fish and wildlife.

Applications are due by Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. Selected projects will be notified in spring 2023. For more information, see https://bit.ly/3AYaasA.