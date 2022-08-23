Channel Islands Construction Update for August

CHANNEL ISLANDS— The application period for Request for Proposals for Fisherman’s Wharf and the property where the previous Whale’s Tail Restaurant was located has closed. The Harbor Department received three applications for the Whale’s Tail RFP. Two from developers seeking to build restaurants and one from a developer who wants to build an aquarium in the area. The department has met with all three developers and consulted with the Harbor Advisory Committee and may go forward to the Board of Supervisors soon and recommend entering an Exclusive Right to Negotiate with one of the developers interested in building a restaurant. There were four applications for Fisherman’s Wharf. Three applications wanted to build projects, specifically visitor-serving in accommodations, restaurants, foods, and other services. Another application was a mixed-use project, combining those visitor services with a residential component. Again, the harbor will look to consult with the Harbor Advisory Committee. The Harbor Department also requested Bids to repair the revetment around Peninsula Road. This project is necessary for the Hyatt House Hotel and new Peninsula Anchorage projects to move forward. Bidding for this project closed on August 4.

