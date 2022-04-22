Channel Islands Harbor Director Gives Update on Casa Sirena Demolition

CHANNEL ISLANDS⸺ The demolition of the Casa Sirena in Channel Islands Harbor is an ongoing project for the harbor department. In an April update from Ventura County Harbor Department Director Michael Tripp, it was reported that nearly all the structures on the property had been taken down. In March, the well-loved Lobster Trap Restaurant was taken down. After removing the structures, the harbor department will hire a contractor to reconstruct the revetment around the harbor peninsula. The work should be completed in early 2023, and at that time, the door will be open for the construction of the new hotel.

