Channel Islands Maritime Museum Celebrates Father’s Day

Jordan B. DarlingJune 16, 2021

CHANNEL ISLANDS一 Channel Islands Maritime Museum will be celebrating Father’s Day on June 20 with Classics by the Sea from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have live music from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. featuring Unkle Monkey. Guests will be able to view a display of vintage boats, travel trailers, cars, and hand-built watercrafts, and there is a Nautical Sale that will have old books, ship models, art, tools, and more. Inside the museum, there will be exhibits featuring docents in period character, knot-tying demonstrations, sailor art, and world-class art and displays. Outdoor activities are free and regular admission applies for museum entrance, active military members, their families, and children under 6-years-old are free. For more information see the museum website at https://cimmvc.org/ or call (805) 984-6260.

 

