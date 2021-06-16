Channel Islands Maritime Museum Celebrates Father’s Day

CHANNEL ISLANDS一 Channel Islands Maritime Museum will be celebrating Father’s Day on June 20 with Classics by the Sea from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have live music from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. featuring Unkle Monkey. Guests will be able to view a display of vintage boats, travel trailers, cars, and hand-built watercrafts, and there is a Nautical Sale that will have old books, ship models, art, tools, and more. Inside the museum, there will be exhibits featuring docents in period character, knot-tying demonstrations, sailor art, and world-class art and displays. Outdoor activities are free and regular admission applies for museum entrance, active military members, their families, and children under 6-years-old are free. For more information see the museum website at https://cimmvc.org/ or call (805) 984-6260.

