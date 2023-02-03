Enjoy Your Valentine’s Day Dinner by the Water
SAN DIEGO— Lovers can celebrate the holiday with a specially curated three-course menu at the Bahia Resort Hotel this Valentine’s Day. Hosted at the waterfront restaurant in the Bahia Resort Hotel, Dockside 1953, the romantic meal comes together with a complimentary rose, a champagne toast, authentic menu options, and bayfront views from 5:30- 10 p.m.
The 3-Course dinner with a complimentary rose and champagne toast is $95 per person and $120 per person with wine pairings.
Menu Options include:
First Course (choice of one)
Complimentary Rose & Champagne Toast Included
- Lobster Bisque
Lemon Cappuccino Foam paired with Talbott’s “Sleepy Hollow” Chardonnay, Santa Lucia
- Beet and Pomegranate Salad
Early Spring Greens, Slow-Roasted Sweet Beets, Pickled Red Onion, Pomegranate, Charred Orange Segments, Yuzu Vinaigrette paired with Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand.
Second Course (choice of one)
- Filet Mignon
Truffled Mushrooms, Duck Fat Crispy Potato, Haricots Vert, Peppercorn Sauce paired with Dry Creek Cabernet Sauvignon, Dry Creek Valley
- Pan-Seared Faroe Island Salmon
Cara Cara Miso Sauce, Quick Pickled Cucumber Salad, Ginger-Parsnip Purée paired with Belle Glos “Clark & Telephone” Pinot Noir, Santa Maria Valley.
Dessert
Marjolaine Cake
Hazelnut Cake, Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla, and Hazelnut Buttercream paired with J Vineyards “Cuvée 20” Brut, Russian River Valley.
Seating is limited, and reservations are highly encouraged. Call (858) 539-7635. For more information, please visit https://www.bahiahotel.com/valentines-day-dinner.