Enjoy Your Valentine’s Day Dinner by the Water

SAN DIEGO— Lovers can celebrate the holiday with a specially curated three-course menu at the Bahia Resort Hotel this Valentine’s Day. Hosted at the waterfront restaurant in the Bahia Resort Hotel, Dockside 1953, the romantic meal comes together with a complimentary rose, a champagne toast, authentic menu options, and bayfront views from 5:30- 10 p.m.

The 3-Course dinner with a complimentary rose and champagne toast is $95 per person and $120 per person with wine pairings.

Menu Options include:

First Course (choice of one)

Complimentary Rose & Champagne Toast Included

Lobster Bisque

Lemon Cappuccino Foam paired with Talbott’s “Sleepy Hollow” Chardonnay, Santa Lucia

Beet and Pomegranate Salad

Early Spring Greens, Slow-Roasted Sweet Beets, Pickled Red Onion, Pomegranate, Charred Orange Segments, Yuzu Vinaigrette paired with Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand.

Second Course (choice of one)

Filet Mignon

Truffled Mushrooms, Duck Fat Crispy Potato, Haricots Vert, Peppercorn Sauce paired with Dry Creek Cabernet Sauvignon, Dry Creek Valley

Pan-Seared Faroe Island Salmon

Cara Cara Miso Sauce, Quick Pickled Cucumber Salad, Ginger-Parsnip Purée paired with Belle Glos “Clark & Telephone” Pinot Noir, Santa Maria Valley.

Dessert

Marjolaine Cake

Hazelnut Cake, Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla, and Hazelnut Buttercream paired with J Vineyards “Cuvée 20” Brut, Russian River Valley.

Seating is limited, and reservations are highly encouraged. Call (858) 539-7635. For more information, please visit https://www.bahiahotel.com/valentines-day-dinner.