Enjoy Your Valentine’s Day Dinner by the Water

Katherine M. ClementsFebruary 3, 2023

SAN DIEGO— Lovers can celebrate the holiday with a specially curated three-course menu at the Bahia Resort Hotel this Valentine’s Day. Hosted at the waterfront restaurant in the Bahia Resort Hotel, Dockside 1953, the romantic meal comes together with a complimentary rose, a champagne toast, authentic menu options, and bayfront views from 5:30- 10 p.m.

The 3-Course dinner with a complimentary rose and champagne toast is $95 per person and $120 per person with wine pairings.

Menu Options include:

First Course (choice of one)

Complimentary Rose & Champagne Toast Included

  • Lobster Bisque

Lemon Cappuccino Foam paired with Talbott’s “Sleepy Hollow” Chardonnay, Santa Lucia

  • Beet and Pomegranate Salad

Early Spring Greens, Slow-Roasted Sweet Beets, Pickled Red Onion, Pomegranate, Charred Orange Segments, Yuzu Vinaigrette paired with Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand.

Second Course (choice of one)

  • Filet Mignon

Truffled Mushrooms, Duck Fat Crispy Potato, Haricots Vert, Peppercorn Sauce paired with Dry Creek Cabernet Sauvignon, Dry Creek Valley

  • Pan-Seared Faroe Island Salmon

Cara Cara Miso Sauce, Quick Pickled Cucumber Salad, Ginger-Parsnip Purée paired with Belle Glos “Clark & Telephone” Pinot Noir, Santa Maria Valley.

Dessert

Marjolaine Cake

Hazelnut Cake, Chocolate Ganache, Vanilla, and Hazelnut Buttercream paired with J Vineyards “Cuvée 20” Brut, Russian River Valley.

Seating is limited, and reservations are highly encouraged. Call (858) 539-7635. For more information, please visit https://www.bahiahotel.com/valentines-day-dinner.

Comments

