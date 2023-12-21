Fishing Tip: Crankbaits Vs. Jerkbaits

A crankbait is a round lure that imitates the movement of a baitfish by making a side-to-side wobble motion through the water with a steady retrieve. This lure is designed so anglers can control how deep they dive into the water.

A jerkbait is a long, slender lure shaped like a minnow to provide a horizontal presentation. The lure make erratic actions through the water with a jerk, shimmy and twitch-styled retrieve. This catches fish, but where a jerkbait really shines is on a snap-pause retrieve.

Try it like this – a crankbait is fished with a reel and a jerkbait is fished with a rod.