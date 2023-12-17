The Log Goes to Pitcairn Island

“I’m sending this email from [Pitcairn] Island (pronounced [pit·kehrn]),” said Cheryl Roberts in an email to the Log. “It’s the only British inhabited island in the South Pacific.

Remember Mutiny on the Bounty? This is the island Christian Fletcher took the Bounty to, after setting Captain Bligh adrift in a launch.

It’s one of the most remote, inhabited islands in the world! (50 people live here, mostly descendants of the Bounty.)

We’re sailing on the Aranui 5 out of Tahiti. It’s part cargo ship, part passengers. We have 130 guests on board. We’re celebrating our 50th anniversary.”