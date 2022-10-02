Former NOAA Science Advisor Joins Hubbs- SeaWorld Research Institute

SAN DIEGO— On Aug. 1, Michael Rust, Ph.D., most recently Science Advisor to the Office of Aquaculture at NOAA and the Aquaculture Steering Group Chair at the International Council for the Exploration of the Seas, joined Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute as a Senior Research Fellow.

Rust will work on research projects that advance understanding, governance, and development of sustainable marine aquaculture in the context of climate change and seafood demand. Collaborating closely with Mark A. Drawbridge, M.S., HSWRI Senior Research Scientist and head of its sustainable seafood initiatives, Rust will present projects, help pursue grant funding and act as a Principal Investigator on funded projects.

“Mike’s credentials, coupled with his domestic and international experience, will be of tremendous benefit to our work,” said HSWRI President & CEO Don Kent in a press release from Sept. 20. “We are honored to welcome a good friend and highly respected scientist to our team.”

Dr. Rust earned a B.S. in environmental biology from the University of Colorado, dual M.S. degrees in animal science and international development from the University of California at Davis, and his Ph.D. in fisheries from the University of Washington.