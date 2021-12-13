IEX Helicopter Launches a Community Initiative Catalina Island Toy Drive

AVALON— On Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., Santa, with the help of his elves, will fly an IEX Helicopter loaded with donated gifts to Avalon, where deputies of the Avalon Sheriff Station will welcome him. The deputies will then escort Santa, his crew, and his bag full of gifts to City Hall, where he will distribute gifts to local children. Santa will take off from the IEX Helicopters’ Queen Mary terminal at 11 a.m. before landing at the Avalon terminal. The event is a collaboration between IEX Helicopters and Love Catalina. For those wishing to donate toys, you can do so at either the IEX Helicopters Queen Mary or Avalon terminals. Gifts can also be purchased via Amazon and shipped to:

IEX Toy Drive

1175 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, Ca. 90802