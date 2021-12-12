Public Review Period Extended for Port Master Plan Update Draft Program Environmental Impact Report

SAN DIEGO—The Port of San Diego has extended the public review period for the Draft Program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Port Master Plan Update (PMPU). The public review and input period will now conclude at 5 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2022. Previously the period was set to close on Dec. 23. The postponement comes from the Port’s encouragement for all feedback. In a press release from Nov. 24, the Port says they are grateful for the community’s enjoyment in the PMPU process. The plan determines where port activities should occur, where recreational amenities should be located, and where commercial uses like hotels, restaurants, and visitor-serving retail may be built. Comments should be emailed to pmpu@portofsandiego.org or mailed to the Port of San Diego, Attn: Planning Department, P.O. Box 120488, San Diego, CA 92112-0488. The document is also available for public review during regular business hours at the Port’s Office of the District Clerk, 3165 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101, as well as at the San Diego Central Library (330 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101), the Imperial Beach Library (810 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA 91932), and the Coronado Public Library (640 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118). Note that review must be done at the location. The notice of availability is here. For questions email Brianne Mundy Page, 619.348.1518, bpage@portofsandiego.org

