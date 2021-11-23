Left on Red

SAN CLEMENTE一 Sportfishing is up and running at Dana Point Wharf Sportfishing, and the fish are biting. “Clemente rockfish biting!” said Brian Wooley in an Oct. 24 email. “The Fury fished SCI on Wednesday, and regular Paul Snider jigged himself up a solid red on the drift!”

State closures are still in effect as fisheries from Huntington Beach down to San Clemente are closed, to compensate sportfishing trips are traveling a little further down the coast to open fisheries. Half-day and three quarter-day trips are fishing below the harbor, so that anglers can expect a longer trip but the same great fishing.

DANA POINT WHARF SPORTFISHING PHOTO