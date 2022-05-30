Lifeguards Return to Ventura Harbor Beaches

VENTURA⸺ In a unanimous vote on May 5, Ventura’s Board of Port Commissioners authorized a contract with State Parks to provide lifeguard service to Harbor Cove, South Beach, and Surfers Knoll from May to September. The approved contract of $140,131.07 will provide coverage of the three beaches over a five-month period. “The Port District has taken great pride in supporting enhanced beach safety by way of seasonal lifeguards on the Harbor’s beaches,” said Brian Pendleton, general manager of Ventura Harbor, in a May 12 press release. The Ventura Port District started securing summer lifeguards through State Parks in 2011. For questions on lifeguard times, call the State Lifeguards Dispatch at 805-648-3321, and for Ventura Harbor beach details, visit VenuraHarborVillage.com.

