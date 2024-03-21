Maritime Museum of San Diego Unveils ‘Rising Tide’ Exhibition: A Visual Exploration of Climate Change

SAN DIEGO– The Maritime Museum of San Diego has introduced an exciting new exhibit aimed at shedding light on the human toll of the climate crisis.

The exhibit opened in March and will run through Labor Day weekend. The “Rising Tide” exhibit is set to grace two esteemed vessels in the museum’s fleet, each boasting a storied past while being recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.

The exhibit’s staging aboard the 1863 Star of India, the world’s oldest active sailing ship, and the 1898 Victorian-era steam ferryboat Berkeley promises visitors a unique and immersive experience. “Rising Tide,” which debuted at Amsterdam’s Het Scheepvaartmuseum, a national maritime museum in the Netherlands, is the brainchild of Dutch documentary photographer Kadir van Lohuizen. Through a blend of photographs, video, drone imagery and sound, the exhibit vividly portrays the far-reaching impacts of climate change across the globe.

Raymond Ashley, president and CEO of the Maritime Museum of San Diego, expressed his enthusiasm at the museum’s selection as the first on the Pacific Coast to showcase van Lohuizen’s work.

“The exhibit serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life on our shores, where a vast majority of humanity resides,” Ashley said in a statement. “Unlike traditional maritime narratives, ‘Rising Tide’ explores the inverse scenario, highlighting the profound repercussions when the sea encroaches upon civilization.”

Drawing inspiration from pivotal events such as the 2019 flooding on the island of Terschelling in the Netherlands, van Lohuizen’s lens captures the urgency of addressing rising sea levels. By traversing locations worldwide, including Greenland, Bangladesh and the U.S., the exhibit offers a poignant portrayal of the human stories behind the alarming statistics.

The museum’s goal with “Rising Tide” is to transcend traditional boundaries, engaging policymakers and citizens alike in a collective dialogue on climate action. Through a partnership with Noor, an Amsterdam-based agency for documentary photography and visual storytelling, the exhibition weaves a narrative that challenges viewers to confront the realities of our changing planet.

Funding for the “Rising Tide” project has been provided by the Netherland-America Foundation, Kingdom of the Netherlands, ASML and the Daphne Seybolt Culpeper Foundation, underscoring the global significance of this endeavor.

Entry to the exhibit includes general admission, priced at $24 for adults, or discounted tickets – $18 for seniors 62 and over, military and students aged 13-17, and $12 for youth aged 3-12. Children under two enjoy free admission. The Maritime Museum of San Diego welcomes visitors daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the museum’s ticket booth located at 1492 N. Harbor Drive.

The Maritime Museum of San Diego offers visitors an immersive experience with a diverse collection of historic sailing ships, steam-powered boats, and a submarine, featuring engaging and educational exhibits. As a 501c3 non-profit organization, the museum is internationally recognized for its excellence in restoring, maintaining, and operating historic vessels, including the renowned Star of India, the world’s oldest active sailing ship. For more information, please visit https://sdmaritime.org/.