NOAA Says Drought to Expand Amid Warmer Conditions

WASHINGTON D.C.⸺ The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration issued their U.S. Spring outlook on March 17. For the second year in a row, it predicts a prolonged and persistent drought in the western part of the country. “NOAA’s Spring Outlook helps build a more weather and climate ready nation by informing local decision makers and emergency managers of this spring’s hazardous weather, such as extreme drought,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. in a March 17 press release from NOAA. “NOAA’s seasonal outlooks provide advanced warning of the conditions to come, enabling communities to make preparations that boost their resilience to these hazards.” Unfortunately, more than half of the U.S. is predicted to experience above-average temperatures this spring, and California’s drought is expected to continue to worsen. To learn more, see the NOAA website at: https://www.noaa.gov/news/spring-outlook-drought-to-expand-amid-warmer-conditions.

