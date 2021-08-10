Port of Los Angeles to Host LA Fleet Week Sept. 3 – 6

SAN PEDRO一 The Port of Los Angeles’s end-of-summer tradition is back and will be held in-person as long as COVID-19 protocols allow. The annual LA Fleet Week will be held over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3 through 6, and will feature public ship tours, military equipment demonstrations, live entertainment, educational activities, exhibits, and more.

The event honors the United States Sea Services and the men and women who presently serve or have served in the armed forces and aims to connect Southern Californians with these servicemen, and women.

Ship tours will be offered each day of the event as well live entertainment, including a performance from drummers Ravidrums and Rick Allen of Def Leppard on Saturday, Sept 4. On Sunday, Sept. 5, there will be a galley wars culinary cook-off competition.

The event will also feature various exhibits, including a STEM Expo Village geared toward middle and high school students who are interested in STEM-related careers; Family Fun Zone with chalk art, crafts, water activities, scavenger hunt, and more; First Responders Village with emergency service organizations and first responders providing education about their services, demonstrating their capabilities in response to major disasters, showcasing their department assets, and recruiting for current and future job opportunities; Military Village with an outdoor display of historic and modern military vehicles and equipment and photo opportunities; and other general exhibitors with family-friendly displays from a variety of products and services.

The event is free for the public to attend and will be held at the LA Waterfront. For more information about LA Fleet Week, including updates on the schedule of events, visit the official website at lafleetweek.com.