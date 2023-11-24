Safety Check— When the Fog Rolls in, Know What You’re Doing

As we head into months that bring harsher weather conditions, boaters should be aware, equipped and informed on how to deal with navigating through foggy weather conditions. Dealing with foggy conditions, especially during winter, can pose significant challenges for boaters. Reduced visibility increases the risk of collisions and requires boaters to take extra precautions. Here are some safety tips for navigating in fog.

Use Navigation Aids

Rely on navigational aids such as buoys, markers and lights. These aids are crucial for maintaining your course and avoiding obstacles. Buoys are strategically placed to mark channels, safe passages and potential hazards such as rocks, sandbars or underwater structures. In foggy conditions where visibility is severely limited, these buoys provide critical guidance to help boaters stay within safe navigational channels.

Reduce Speed

Slow down to a safe and manageable speed. Fog reduces visibility, making it challenging to spot other vessels, navigational aids or obstacles in a timely manner. By reducing speed, boaters increase their reaction time, allowing them to respond more quickly to unexpected situations or hazards that may emerge from the limited visibility

Use Radar and GPS

If equipped, use radar and GPS systems to help navigate in fog. Radar can detect nearby vessels, and GPS can assist in determining your position and plotting a course. Radar (Radio Detection and Ranging) is a technology that uses radio waves to detect objects and determine their distance, direction and speed. In foggy conditions, where visibility is severely limited, radar provides essential information to enhance situational awareness and navigation safety.

Use Sound Signals

Use sound signals as required by navigation rules. Sound signals can alert other vessels to your presence and intentions. Common signals include short blasts to indicate your presence, one long blast to signal you are altering course to port and two long blasts for starboard. Boaters should be familiar with the sound signals outlined in the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs) and other relevant local regulations. Proper knowledge and use of sound signals contribute to effective communication and safe navigation, especially when visual cues are limited due to fog or other adverse weather conditions.

Listen for Fog Signals

In addition to using sound signals, pay attention to fog signals from other vessels and foghorns on buoys or structures. Familiarize yourself with the signals outlined in the navigation rules.

Post a Lookout

Have a dedicated lookout on board to help spot other vessels, obstacles or navigation aids. Your lookouts should be vigilant, looking and listening for nearby vessels and buoys. Multiple sets of eyes can enhance situational awareness.

Monitor VHF Radio

Keep a VHF marine radio tuned to the appropriate channel and listen for updates on weather conditions, navigational warnings and other vessels in the area.

Use Safe Navigation Practices

Follow safe navigation practices, including maintaining a proper lookout, staying in the navigational channel and avoiding shortcuts in unfamiliar areas. Minimize maneuvers in restricted visibility. If possible, anchor in a safe location until visibility improves.

Be Prepared to Stop

Be prepared to stop if necessary. If you’re uncertain about your position or the presence of other vessels, it’s better to err on the side of caution.

Have Proper Lighting

Proper lighting is crucial for boating in foggy weather, as it enhances visibility and helps prevent collisions by making vessels more conspicuous to one another. In fog, where visual cues are limited, lights play a significant role in alerting other boaters to the presence, type and movement of vessels. Ensure that your boat’s navigation lights are functioning correctly and are visible in the fog. Use the appropriate lights to signal your vessel’s status and direction. Those red and green lights at the bow of your vessel aren’t just there to celebrate the holidays.

Remember that safety is the top priority when navigating in foggy conditions. If in doubt, take conservative actions to avoid potential hazards and always follow the navigation rules outlined by maritime authorities. Additionally, familiarize yourself with local regulations and guidelines for navigating in fog in your specific area.