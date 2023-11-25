Funding and Coordinated Action to Help California Salmon

NOAA and its partners are implementing dozens of projects to benefit endangered Central California Coast coho salmon.

The Office of Habitat Conservation’s Restoration Center has awarded its partners an unprecedented $27.8 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act to bring Central California Coast (CCC) coho salmon back to California rivers. NOAA designated CCC coho as a Species in the Spotlight due to its high risk of extinction. With these funds, Trout Unlimited, the San Mateo and Gold Ridge Resource Conservation Districts, and the Nature Conservancy will implement or design more than 40 projects over the next three to four years.

These projects will allow salmon to reach their historic spawning grounds by removing barriers and increasing their survival rates by restoring degraded habitat and increasing floodplain access. In addition, project partners also will work with landowners to develop land management practices that benefit fish and people.

Coho salmon are an integral part of the ecosystems they inhabit, playing a crucial role in nutrient cycling as they migrate between freshwater and marine environments. They are also essential contributors to the economy and culture of the regions where they are found.

For the full report, please visit https://shorturl.at/cfpxP.