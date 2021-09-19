Salmon Fishing Reopened on Part of Lower Columbia River

CLACKAMAS, Ore. 一 On Sept. 11 Oregon and Washington fishery managers reopened a portion of the mainstem Columbia River to the retention of fall chinook and hatchery coho salmon. The announcement was made in a Sept. 9 press release on the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife website.

The open area extends from the Warrior Rock line upstream to fishing deadlines at Bonneville Dam, except Camas Slough (Columbia River waters north of Lady Island) will remain closed to angling for and retention of salmon and steelhead through Sept. 30.

Anglers may retain up to two adult salmon, one Chinook, and one hatchery coho.

All steelhead must be released through Oct. 31. The reopening comes after a review of recent data that indicated the majority of Lower Columbia River impacts accrue by mid-September. For more information or to view regulations see https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.