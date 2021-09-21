Santa Barbara Continues Cruise Ship Suspension Through March 2022

SANTA BARBARA一 Santa Barbara Waterfront Department announced the continued suspension of cruise ship visits to Santa Barbara will continue until 2022 on Aug. 30.

The suspension is due to the local increase of COVID-19 cases and will continue through March 1, 2022.

The department said that the continued suspension will provide time for the industry and stakeholders to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 and determine the best times to continue to reinstate the program.

“Our cruise ship program brings millions of dollars to the local economy as well as introduces Santa Barbara to tens of thousands of people from around the world,” said Mike Wiltshire, waterfront director in an Aug. 30 press release. “It is a well-run program that strategically minimizes impacts by scheduling visits only during the shoulder seasons and often mid-week. That being said, the health and safety of our community, as well as the health and safety of cruise ship passengers visiting our area are our top priority so we have decided to pause the program. We remain optimistic that once we’re back to pre-pandemic status, Santa Barbara will return as a premier destination for the cruise line industry.”

Currently, the next cruise ship visit is scheduled for March 10, 2022.