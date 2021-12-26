SDYC’s 2022 CUBAR Odyssey Coming Together with 17 Registered Boats

SAN DIEGO— In a press release from Dec. 8, the San Diego Yacht Club announced it received over 25 applications for participation, and 17 boats have officially been registered in the first month of registration for the 2022 CUBAR Odyssey. The San Diego Yacht Club will continue to accept applications for next year’s powerboat rally down the coast of Baja. You can apply for participation now at the San Diego Yacht Club website. The Rally fee is $1,100 and can be paid by credit card while completing the online registration form at www.cubar.org. Selections will be made with early applications considered first and a waitlist established if applicable; the event is limited to 50 vessels.

In preparation for the rally, seminars for participants are planned for Sept. 17 and 18, 2022. Topics will include medical care, provisioning, safety, fishing, night cruising, customs/immigration, and other relevant information. The rally will officially depart on Oct. 29, 2022, and the first stop will be Ensenada, at the Hotel Coral and Marina. The next stops will be Turtle Bay, Bahia de Magdalena, San Jose del Cabo at the Puerto Los Cabos Marina and Resort, Bahia de los Muertos and the last destination will be La Paz and the Costa Baja Resort and Marina. The Fleet will embark on a 14-day adventure filled with parties and entertainment along the way.

The Kick-off Dinner and Fundraiser will be held at the San Diego Yacht Club on April 9, 2022. CUBAR is a charity event with excess proceeds going to the benefit of the Sea Scouts and Junior Sailing in Southern California and donations by participants to the people of Baja California.