Settlement Reached in Illegal Disposal Near Ventura Harbor

VENTURA⸺ On June 13, Ventura District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Ocean Angel II, LLC entered into a settlement after dumping toxic substances into state waters. On Dec. 3, 2021, the commercial fishing vessel was spotted dumping squid wastewater, which is harmful to aquatic life due to its high concentration of ammonia, by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife while traveling outside of Ventura Harbor. Under the settlement, the commercial vessel will pay $8,000 in civil penalties to the CDFW and $8,000 to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for civil penalties and investigative costs. The settlement also requires compliance with applicable laws related to California Fish and Game Code section 5650, which prohibits the deposit of harmful substances into state waters. “Safe and clean waterways are crucial to the health of marine wildlife,” said Nasarenko in a June 13 press release from the district attorney’s office. “It is important to hold those accountable for not following the law and placing our local wildlife at risk.” The investigation was a joint effort between the CDFW and the District Attorney’s Office Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit.

Share This:

































