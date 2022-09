Pat and Vince Flynn of the Coronado Yacht Club took The Log with them on a month-long trip around Europe in June. Here they are at Sanary-Sur-Mer, France. This is the port where SCUBA diving was invented by Jacques- Yves Cousteau, Philippe Taillez, and local Frederic Dumas. The nearby Frederic Dumas Museum documents the history of autonomous diving and hunting with displays of their early equipment.

