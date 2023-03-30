The First Nordhavn 625 is in Dana Point

The first Nordhavn 625 has arrived in Dana Point after departing from Ensenada, where she will undergo commissioning before taking off to her new owners.

DANA POINT— The first Nordhavn 625 has arrived at Nordhavn world headquarters in Dana Point and will undergo commissioning for the next several weeks before being delivered to her Nevada-based owners, including the installation of electronics, mainly the testing of systems— LOA is 64’8.” The Nordhavn 625 is modeled after the very popular Nordhavn 55/60/63 hull.

“This is the first hull of our newest project, the Nordhavn 625,” said Nordhavn Marketing Director Jenny Stern in an email to the Log. “The N625 is the third re-interpretation of the very proven N55 hull. It’s also the latest of our production-forward models that follow a more complete spec with less room for customizations which corresponds to a more efficient build process and cuts down on costs. Most Nordhavns are semi-custom and can be tailored to an owner’s personal style – typically the larger the vessel, the more customizations to layout there are.”

Altogether more than 100 of the three iterations of this well-proven hull have been sold. “It’s been a solid performer for us,” Chief of Design Jeff Leishman said of the hull design in a press release. “I believed doing an update would provide us with another outstanding derivative.”

There are commitments on the first eight hulls. After that, Leishman anticipates it will follow in the footsteps of her hull sisterships in popularity.

On the ride up from the shipping port of Ensenada, James Leishman, the salesman whose clients purchased N625 hull #1, was impressed by the vessel’s handling and commented that he ran the boat comfortably at 9 knots. “I’d describe her as a pretty fast boat,” said Leishman, adding that perhaps her most outstanding quality was how quiet the boat was underway. “She is super quiet, on a par with the 96.”

The N625 maintains the same footprint as the N60 but manages to feel entirely different. Leishman defines the boat as incorporating all the innovative customizations buyers were doing to their 60s and including them as the standard, including items such as larger windows, a giant galley, and a staircase arrangement that allows for a walk-in shower in the pilothouse berth. “The boat is really cool. People are going to love it,” said Leishman.

The N625 also takes a nod from the Turkish-built N41 and N51 designs, utilizing a production boat approach to ordering. As a result, it will have more equipment and features as a standard, equating to a more resourceful buy. Not included in the standard boat are tender and soft goods. The spec won’t be as strict as its smaller sisters, but the boat won’t be as customizable as the 60 and 63.

Nordhavn’s manufacturer is Pacific Asian Enterprises. PAE was founded in 1978 by Dan Streech, Jim Leishman, and another partner in Dana Point, California. PAE was first manufactured by Mason cruising sailing yachts, and then Naval architect Jeff Leishman drew the lines for the first Nordhavn, a 46-foot boat, which was produced in 1989. Dan, Jim, and Jeff are the current owners of PAE. The U.S. has four sales offices: Dana Point, CA; Anacortes, WA; East Greenwich, RI; and North Palm Beach, FL., as well as affiliate agents in the U.K., Turkey, and Australia. For more information on Nordhavn, please visit https://nordhavn.com/.