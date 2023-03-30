City Seeking Public Input Regarding Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project

San Diegans invited to community workshops to learn more about potential long-term plans for pier.

SAN DIEGO – The City of San Diego is hosting a series of upcoming community workshops to share information about the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project and gather input from community members. This project aims to provide a long-term solution for the 56-year-old pier through a potential replacement.

Based on the findings of a 2018 study, the City has determined that pursuing a potential replacement of the pier is the best option considering the ongoing costs of repairs, the need to modernize the existing facility and the anticipation of future sea level rise. The 2018 study by consultant Moffatt & Nichol examined the damage and deterioration of the structure and analyzed three options for the future of the pier: repair, rehabilitate or replace. The study documented various structural problems with the pier and determined that it has reached the end of its service life.

Upcoming public workshops will help Moffatt & Nichol design the preferred alternative for the potential replacement of the pier based on input from San Diegans, community impacts, environmental permitting, sustainability, operational usage, cost, historical significance and other factors. The first workshop is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Liberty Station Conference Center, 2600 Laning Road.

“The Ocean Beach Pier has provided countless memories for people all around the world since it opened in 1966, but the harsh marine environment has caused major wear and tear over time,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “We are exploring the potential of replacing the pier because we value its importance to the community of Ocean Beach as an iconic attraction and an economic driver. We hope that a long-term solution can provide a new landmark that works for all of San Diego as well as Ocean Beach.”

The project is currently in the preliminary engineering and planning phase to develop the full scope of a preferred alternative for the potential replacement of the pier. The project still needs to go through other phases including California Environmental Quality Act and National Environmental Policy Act permitting, other regional agency permitting, design and construction. The preliminary engineering and planning phase is expected to be completed this fall.

After the preferred alternative is completed, a detailed project schedule and cost estimate will be prepared. Currently, there is $8.4 million in state funding designated for the project and the City will pursue other state and federal grants.

A task force was created to represent the community’s interest in the project. The Ocean Beach Pier Task Force includes volunteer community members who were nominated by local advisory groups and representatives from Mayor Gloria’s office, Council District 2 and the City’s Strategic Capital Projects Department.

“Pursuing a replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier provides an opportunity to create a new, beloved structure that will serve the needs of San Diego residents and visitors well into the 21st century while honoring the legacy of the original pier,” said City Strategic Capital Projects Director James Nagelvoort. “The Ocean Beach Pier Task Force has been vital in getting the initial phase of this project heading down the right path and we look forward to receiving input from the entire community to create a replacement design that everyone can be proud of.”

The pier is currently closed to the public after being damaged by storms and high surf in January. The City will assess the full extent of the damage, both above and below the water’s surface, once the storm season has passed and then make a decision regarding the potential for repairing and reopening the pier. In the coming weeks and months, crews may be spotted on the pier and in the water around the pier as part of the investigative processes for both the potential repairs and replacement.

The City launched a new website for the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project that lays out a history of the pier, what is planned for the project and how community members can get involved. To learn more, visit OBPierRenewal.com.