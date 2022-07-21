The Ventura Harbor Village Has Options for Summertime Fun!

VENTURA— This year’s summer theme at the Ventura Harbor Village is “Find Your Seaside,” as the harbor kicks off summer with its summer music series and new summer themed treats.

On tap for summer by the sea is a new pop-up photo experience awaiting guests to shoot and post designed by California artist Alexis Andra and a celebration of the “805” for KHAY’s 100.7 FM 805 Day on Aug. 5 at the seashore.

Sun-sational Sounds

The Ventura Harbor Village has kicked off summer with a weekly sea-inspired soundtrack with DJ Seaside Saturdays from 12 -3 p.m. through Labor Day weekend on the Ventura Harbor Village Promenade Stage. Guests can soak up the summer rays and sip on refreshing cocktails on the outdoor patios throughout the village or shop for the newest summer wear at Ventura Harbor village. https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/events/

Visitors can salute the return of Ventura’s popular live Steel Drum Sundays from 12 – 3 p.m. through Labor Day on the Promenade Stage.

Soak In Vitamin Sea

Guests can jump aboard an Island Packers to embark on a half-day Summer Whale Watching Excursions (through Sept. 1.)

venturaharborvillage.com/directory/island-packers/

You can cool off on the sea with Ventura Boat Rentals, the largest fleet of pedal boats on the Central Coast that come in various choices and colors with swans, ducks, and dragons! Visitors can rent kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and electric boats to either paddle or cruise the marina waters to relax, enjoy, and view Harbor wildlife. https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/directory/ventura-boat-rentals/

Visitors can visit Ventura Dive & Sport, which offers novice and expert enthusiasts an incredible selection of name brands, rentals, certified dive instruction/training, and dive boat excursions off the Channel Islands.

https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/directory/ventura-dive-sport/

Anglers of all levels, from beginners to veterans, can partake in Ventura Harbor Sportfishing, a sportfishing landing and a full tackle shop that offers rental equipment and fishing licenses.

https://www.venturasportfishing.com/

Don’t Lose Focus After Dark

There are several after-dark entertainment zones for continuous entertainment as the sun sets at these activities:

The Ultimate Escape Rooms provide one hour of fun for up to 10 guests with a choice of different one-hour “escapes,” including The Attic, Wizard’s Lair, and Twisted Tales. venturaharborvillage.com/directory/the-ultimate-escape-rooms/

Visitors can create memorable moments as the sun sets with live music and entertainment during summer evenings each weekend at the Boatyard Pub, Copa Cubana, Margarita Villa, 805 Bar & Grilled Cheese, The Greek Mediterranean Steak & Seafood, where diners can also witness performances by Greek dancers, in addition to comedy shows.

venturaharborvillage.com/dine/

Ventura Boat Rentals offers specially lit nighttime dragons, ducks, or swan pedal boats for a one-of-a-kind magical experience on the water at Ventura Harbor Village every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night during summer. Reservations required . https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/directory/ventura-boat-rentals/

Seas The Day

The Harbor’s Harbor Cove Beach offers a beachfront. Harbor Cove Beach boasts the nickname “Mother’s Beach” for its calm waters. Located steps away from great surfing off the south jetty, it also offers visitor parking and restrooms. https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/directory/harbor-cove-beach-mothers-beach/

Surfer’s Knoll Beach offers a nice view of the Channel Islands’ coastline. This beach features sunbathing, sea glass hunting, one of Ventura’s favorite surf breaks, and leisurely walks across from shops and restaurants at Ventura Harbor Village. https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/directory/surfers-knoll-beach/