Top Corner: It’s All About That Bass, Bass, Bass

Newport Landing Sportfishing and Whale Watching had a successful trip out by Catalina Island. Anglers caught white sea bass, barracuda, yellowtail, bonito, sculpin, red snapper, and rockfish on the three-quarter day trip.

The Facebook post from Newport Landing Sportfishing and Whale Watching shared the excitement about seeing white sea bass this season.

“30 & 60# White Sea Bass on the Patriot Ext 3/4 Day today! Not something we see or catch that often, but fishing is picking up,” said a May 24 Facebook post from Newport Landing Sportfishing and Whale Watching.