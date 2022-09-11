U.S. Postal Service Release Stamps Featuring NOAA’s National Marine Sanctuaries

The U.S. Postal Service announced on Aug. 5 that it will release 16 new National Marine Sanctuaries Forever® stamps. These stamps celebrate the 50th anniversary of NOAA’s National Marine Sanctuary System, which protects a network of underwater parks containing more than 620,000 square miles of marine and Great Lakes waters. The stamps showcase the plentiful wildlife, scenic beauty, and sunken archaeological treasures found throughout the sanctuary system.

Originating with Monitor National Marine Sanctuary, home to the famed Civil War shipwreck USS Monitor, to the latest designation of Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary, which protects unique Great Lakes resources, each sanctuary presents opportunities to analyze and learn.

Today, NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the U.S. Postal Service hosted a community dedication ceremony at the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Exploration Center in Santa Cruz to commemorate this new stamp series.

To learn more about the 16 new National Marine Sanctuaries Forever® stamps, read the U.S. Postal Service press release.