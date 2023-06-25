Ventura Harbor Village Presents Outdoor Movie Nights

VENTURA— Just in time for summer, Ventura Harbor Village has recently announced the lineup for the 2023 Summer Outdoor Movie Nights, taking place on the last Saturday of each month: June 24, July 29, and Aug. 26 at sunset on the Ventura Harbor Village Main Lawn. This exciting community event invites residents and visitors alike to gather under the starry skies and enjoy a fantastic lineup of films against the picturesque backdrop at sunset at Ventura Harbor. Parking and admission to the movie nights are complimentary.

Summer Outdoor Movie Nights features:

June 24: JAWS

July 29: Goonies

August 26: Moana

For the June 24th kick-off – arrive early for pre-show activations at 6:30 pm– including an “Enter to Win” pair of tickets to Universal Studios provided by Cumulus Broadcasting for the opening night of “JAWS” for your chance to see the original Jaws in action at Universal.