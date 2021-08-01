RE: “Catalina Island To-Do Bucket List” (July 9 – 22)

In the July 9 issue of the Log, we published a Catalina Island To-Do bucket list and asked you, our readers, what else boaters, and visitors should add. These were your responses to our online survey!

Silver Canyon Pottery offers make your own tile and history tours. Super fun, informative and great for all ages. Small class size, local knowledge, and truly unique. Catalinatileexperience.com And be sure to take a picture at the Catalina Island Photo Booth Kiosk on Front Street and the way to or from the boat.

To go inside the chimes tower