CARONA DEL MAR— The 2022 Sailing Convention for Women (SCW) is fast approaching its April 2 date at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club in Corona del Mar after being rescheduled from its original date of Feb. 5 following the new California mandates for inside meeting restrictions.

The 31st annual event features an all-day series of on-the-water instruction and shore-based workshops, from beginners to experienced women sailors. Boat US and many other local marine-associated businesses have sponsored the event for 30 years; the BCYC has hosted the event for the last 28 years. Registration will be available until March 28.

The day begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m., starting with breakfast to fuel the sessions of morning instruction and workshops. A buffet lunch will launch sailors into an afternoon of continued learning opportunities, followed by a spirited happy hour. The evening will complete the day with a freshly plated dinner while attendees enjoy time spent with other women around the table, as well as non-stop raffle prizes.

“The Convention gives women an opportunity to meet other women, sailors, discuss options for cruising, racing, and recreational sailing, and find out about women’s sailing organizations in their area, as well as instructional programs available,” said founder and producer, Gail Hine.

The evening is topped off with dinner and a guest speaker like in past years. This year’s guest speaker is Zuzana Prochazka, the well-known freelance travel and boating author and photographer. The SCW raffle will shortly follow the dinner.

New to the 2022 convention is an optional morning-after Networking Brunch on April 3. The brunch will give attendees a chance to continue making new connections and rekindle old ones. The brunch will be held at the Newport Beach Yacht Club from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The convention registration fee is $250 from now through March 26. Late registration (and walk-ins) received after March 27 through April 2 is $275.

The convention registration fee includes workshops, breakfast, lunch, dinner, souvenirs, raffle prize tickets, and session handouts. Prepaid registrations are required as space is limited. So, for the best selection of classes, it is recommended you register as soon as possible.

Registration for the event opened on Dec. 1, 2021, and is expected to be filled to mass capacity.

For more information on the convention, contact Gail Hine at gail@sailingconventionforwomen.com or Lisa Cullinane at lcullinane1@gmail.com .

More detail can also be found on www.sailingconventionforwomen.com.