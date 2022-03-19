Southern California Calendar Events

Whale Tail Scavenger Hunt

DANA POINT— From March 5-27, the City of Dana Point will be challenging residents for a chance to win $300 in gift cards and a family whale watching trip if they can find all eight decorative wooden whale tales hidden throughout Dana Point Harbor. Take a photo standing next to each of the eight-whale tails and email them to recreation@danapoint.org by March 28. Each participant who submits all the correct whale tails will be entered into a lottery and one winner is chosen from there. For any questions, contact the Recreation Division at (949) 248-3536.

Marine Gear Swap Meet

CHULA VISTA— On April 2 from 7 a.m.- 12p.m., find the best deals at the Chula Vista Marina (CVM) Spring Marine Gear Swap Meet. Vendors will have deals on anchors, fishing equipment, and survivor gear. Music and food will be included on the day. Chula Vista Marina tenants will be allotted one space for selling items at no charge; additional spaces for used items will cost $15 and for new items it will cost $30. For further information contact the CVM office at (619) 691-1860. Space is limited and reservations for spaces are required.

2022 Grunion Run Dates, Times, and Regulations

HUNTIGTON BEACH— The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced the dates and regulations for the 2022 grunion run season. New regulations are pending in an effort to further preserve the California grunion population and will likely be adopted by early April. Changes include bag limits and an extended no-take season. The changes were approved by the California Fish and Game Commission in mid-February and the following has been suggestion for the 2022 season: The proposed regulatory changes will establish a bag and possession limit of 30 grunions for recreational anglers. For a complete list of rules, run dates, and times from now until May 31, visit the CDFW website or wildlife.ca.gov/Fishing/Ocean/Grunion.

Silver Gate Yacht Club Announces the 33rd America’s Schooner Cup Charity Regatta

SAN DIEGO— The 33rd anniversary of America’s Schooner Cup Regatta will take place on April 2. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Shelter Island, located directly across from the Silver Gate Yacht Club. The public is invited to watch the race from shore or book a spot aboard the majestic schooner, the Californian. The race will start and finish from the public beach on Shelter Island. Sixteen classic schooners will participate in America’s Schooner Cup Charity Regatta.

“The regatta draws schooners of all size and vintages racing on a course designed to make it easy for the public to watch the start and finish from Shelter Island,” said Jerry Newton, a longtime regatta volunteer and schooner owner in a Feb. 10 press release. “It’s fun for everyone, and the regatta has raised a significant amount of money over the years for our charity, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.”

This year, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines is a major sponsor, providing an inaugural cruise on their new ship, “Icon of the Seas,” tentatively scheduled for its maiden voyage next year. A raffle drawing will be held on April 2 to determine the winner of the cruise.

Maritime history buffs and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to join in on a fun day on the water. Tickets to sail aboard Californian for the 2022 America’s Schooner Cup provide participants with a unique race experience that puts visitors right in the middle of the schooner action on the water. Guests can purchase tickets from the Maritime Museum of San Diego by visiting their website. Tickets are $99 for adults and G$50 for 12 and under. The event benefits the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, which provides financial, educational, and post-combat support to members of the Naval Service, eligible family members, and survivors. Additional information is available from Gail Strickland at 619-788-9217, showhostgail@gmail.com, and at the America’s Schooner Cup website.