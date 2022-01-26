American Magic Considers the America’s Cup

NEW YORK— In a Jan. 7 press release the New York Yacht Club and the American yacht racing team, American Magic, announced their intent to enter the 37th America’s Cup (AC37) advancing the count to four teams to date. American Magic represented the New York YC in the 36th America’s Cup making it an unexpected twist that they will return for the race.

“New York YC was represented by American Magic in the 36th America’s Cup in early 2021 in New Zealand,” said an article by Yachting World. “Their AC75 Patriot was widely tipped to be among the fastest until a devastating capsize and crash landing caused severe damage to the yacht and a near sinking.”

Although the team’s foiling AC75 could be repaired in time to return to racing, the fast turnaround never allowed them to get back up to speed. As a result, the boat continued to suffer knock-out effects from the damage, and the American challengers were first to be eliminated.

In June, the NYYC announced that it would return for the 37th America’s Cup but instead would be represented by the Stars & Stripes team (a rival American challenger that failed to get off the ground for AC36). Then in October, the club announced that it was “pausing our pursuit of the 37th America’s Cup” and would not compete.

The NYYC is closely associated with the America’s Cup. The club held the event from 1857 until they were eventually defeated in 1983 by the Royal Perth Yacht Club’s Australia II.

The NYYC and American Magic announcement has been universally welcomed. Skipper Terry Hutchinson in particular impressed fans with the leadership and sportsmanship shown by the American Magic team, after the crash in the last America’s Cup, when his boat capsized and sprung a hole in the hull during a race.

No crew positions have been announced for the new team yet. However, British Olympic Gold Medalist and American Magic wing trimmer Paul Goodison has been tipped to lead by some Cup observers.

This latest announcement comes after a prior statement by Ernesto Bertarelli, a sailing enthusiast that set up the organization, Alinghi, he and his Alinghi sailing team plan to enter the event after an 11-year absence from America’s Cup racing.

“Together with the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, and Challenger of Record, Britain’s INEOS Britannia, this means at least four teams have declared their intention to enter the next America’s Cup,” said the Yachting World article.

It remains to be known how many other teams are supposed to take part in addition to these four. But there are several rumors that 2021 runner-up, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, may well return to the America’s Cup arena, possibly alongside Ferrari as a technical partner.

Should that be applicable, it would make three of the five teams partnered with Formula 1 teams. In addition, INEOS Britannia has reinforced its existing relationship with AMG Mercedes Petronas, and a new relationship has also been announced between Alinghi and Red Bull F1 Racing.

The disclosure of the venue is proposed for March 31, 2022, with several possible venues up for discussion, including Auckland, New Zealand; Cork, Ireland; several Spain cities; and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.