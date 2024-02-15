Charlie Enright and Christina Wolfe Named US Sailing’s 2023 Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year

BRISTON, R.I.— The celebration of excellence in American sailing took center stage on Feb. 1, as US Sailing’s National Sailing Programs Symposium included recognition of the top U.S. sailor athletes of 2023. Among a gathering of family, friends, peers, competitors and sailing enthusiasts, Charlie Enright of Barrington, R.I., and Christina Wolfe of Orcas, Wash., stood out as recipients of the prestigious 2023 Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year Award.

They were joined in celebration by fellow 2023 award finalists Betsy Alison, Erika Reineke, Steve Hunt and Allan Terhune, Jr.

Enright and Wolfe were presented with the coveted trophy, accompanied by specially engraved Rolex Yacht-Master timepieces, marking their induction into an esteemed group of national sailing luminaries.

For Enright, skipper of the 11th Hour Racing Team, the honor was a culmination of years of dedication and perseverance. After leading his team to a historic victory as the first American-flagged team to triumph in the Ocean Race in 2023, Enright reflected on the collective effort behind the achievement, acknowledging the contributions of his teammates and competitors.

Wolfe’s accomplishments as an offshore sailor garnered well-deserved recognition. With numerous accolades to her name, including notable achievements in double-handed sailing alongside her husband, Justin, Wolfe’s passion for the sport was evident as she expressed gratitude for the unexpected honor.

The selection process for the Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year commenced in January, with three men and three women vying for the prestigious titles. The finalists represented a diverse array of sailing disciplines and career stages.

The annual awards not only recognize individual excellence, but also highlight the collective achievements of the sailing community, showcasing the breadth and depth of talent within the sport. The winners’ and finalists’ journeys serve as inspirations, embodying the spirit of sailing while bringing acclaim to the U.S. on the global stage.

To view a recording of the ceremony, please visit https://vimeo.com/event/4060970.