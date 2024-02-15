Ryan Kelly Takes Helm as New CEO of Sail Canada

Sail Canada has set its course for the future with the appointment of Ryan Kelly as its new chief executive officer, effective March 11.

A seasoned sailor with a lifelong passion for the sport, Kelly brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new role. His journey in sailing has been marked by significant contributions, including extensive support for the Cadets Canada Sailing Program and serving as president of Sail Newfoundland and Labrador for eight years.

Currently, Kelly holds the position of dinghy coach at the Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron and is actively engaged as a Sail Canada learning facilitator. Beyond his professional commitments, he devotes his spare time to honing his skills as an offshore sailor.

With over 15 years of experience in the ocean sector, Kelly’s professional background is deeply rooted in marine safety and workforce development. He currently serves as the special advisor to the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture for the Province of Nova Scotia.

Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Kelly stated, “I’ve been involved with Sail Canada for my entire life, and I’m thrilled to be back working in the sport in a full-time capacity. I can’t wait to get started!”

Current CEO Don Adams announced his retirement last fall. A period of transition between Adams and Kelly will take place in March, to promote a seamless handover of responsibilities.

Kate MacLennan, chair of Sail Canada’s Board of Directors, expressed confidence in Kelly’s appointment, stating, “Ryan has a great vision for Sail Canada that will allow it to grow while taking into account its mission, direction and important relationship with its stakeholders. I am looking forward to this new chapter for Sail Canada!”

Kelly will be based at Sail Canada’s head office in Kingston, Ontario, where he will spearhead the organization’s efforts to advance the sport of sailing and empower sailors across the country.