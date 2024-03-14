Etchells West Coast Spring Series Returns in 2024

SAN DIEGO— The Etchells West Coast Spring Series promises an exciting 2024 lineup of regattas for sailors. Organized by the San Diego Yacht Club in collaboration with the local Etchells Fleet 13, the series invites sailors from various locations to participate in a prestigious sailing event held on the challenging Coronado Roads course. The series consists of four regattas, with one designated as a throw-out in the final scoring.

The event dates for 2024 are as follows:

Bill Bennett Cup: March 16-17, 2024

Midwinters West: April 5-7, 2024

Pacific Coast Championship: April 27-28, 2024

Orca Bowl: May 18-19, 2024



The Midwinters West is the only three-day regatta in the series and is a crucial component of each entrant’s total score.

Last year’s runner-up, Bruce Nelson, expects another competitive year, as competitors aim to match the high standard set by the previous champion, Jim Cunningham, who is returning to defend his title.

Sailors and guests are encouraged to participate in post-race debriefs and socials, promoting camaraderie among participants. In addition, North Sails will host an Etchells tuning webinar in March to help sailors prepare for the series.

Registration for each event closes on the Monday before the start date. For more information about the Etchells West Coast Spring Series, including the Notice of Race (NOR) and registration details, please visit www.westcoastspringseries.com.

Witness the best in sailing at the 2024 Etchells West Coast Spring Series – a showcase of skill, strategy and sportsmanship that draws elite sailors nationwide.

Founded in 1886, the San Diego Yacht Club promotes an environment conducive to excellence in boating-related activities. Renowned for its success in bay sailing, ocean racing, cruising, angling and youth sailing programs, SDYC is consistently ranked among the Top 5 yacht clubs in the U.S. and is esteemed for its world-class facilities.