Lido 14s to compete in Harry Wood Memorial Regatta

Balboa Yacht Club hosts late winter race in Newport Harbor on March 15.

NEWPORT BEACH—The Harry Wood Memorial Regatta returns to Newport Beach on March 15, with Balboa Yacht Club serving as host and organizing authority. The regatta is open to boats of the Lido 14 class. Skippers must be a current member of the Lido 14 Class Association or a guest of the Lido 14 Fleet 1 in Newport Beach.

Two divisions are offered in the regatta: Lido 14A and Lido 14B. The entry fee for competitors is $20 per boat and payable by either credit card or PayPal funds. Balboa YC members can charge the entry fee to their accounts. The entry period closes at 11:30 a.m. on March 15.

Competitor check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. on March 15. A competitors meeting follows at 11:30 a.m. The first warning of first race is at noon, with five races scheduled. The final warning signal will be given at 4 p.m. The awards program, with refreshments, starts immediately after racing is complete.

All racing will be conducted in Newport Harbor, in the vicinity of the Balboa YC clubhouse. On-shore activities, such as check-in, meetings, protests and awards, will take place on the flag deck level of Balboa YC.

Sailing Instructions and course charts will be available online (www.balboayachtclub.com); hardcopy versions of these documents will physically be available at the competitors check-in on March 15.

“Take home awards and perpetual trophies will be awarded to the skipper and crew for the top three boats in both the A and B divisions and to the highest ranking skipper over the age of 60,” according to the Notice of Race.

All Balboa YC hospitality and facilities (except on-site vehicle parking) are available to all competitors. On-site trailer parking is available.

“Boats are launched at BYC via an electric hoist,” according to the Notice of Race. “Boats must be equipped with an internal lifting sling.”

Contact Balboa YC Sailing Director Becky Lenhart (949-673-3513, ext. 133 or sailing@balboayachtclub.com) or Public Relations Officer Tom Dessel (949-903-0843 or tom@coastmarine.com) for more information about the regatta.

Balboa YC is located at 1801 Bayside Drive in Corona Del Mar.