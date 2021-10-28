On The Horizons

Turkey SHOOT Regatta Nov. 6

Redondo Beach Yacht Club will host the Turkey SHOOT Regatta on Nov. 6. Invitations are extended to sailboats with a PHRF Buoy Handicap of 280 or less. Classes will be determined using PHRF Buoy ratings, A:<135, B: 136-180, C: >180; the splits will be adjusted according to entries. There is a $15 entry fee, and forms can be filled out online at the Redondo Beach Yacht Club website or at the clubhouse between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on race day. The race will start at or around “S” Mark; the first warning is at 12:55 p.m. For more information, see the RBYC website at https://www.redondobeachyachtclub.org/.

Sunday Sailors Series Nov. 7

Seal Beach Yacht Club will host the first race in the Sunday Sailors Series on Nov. 7. The series is a three-race series that will run Nov. 7, 21, and Dec. 5. The regatta is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing, the Seal Beach Yacht Club Course Chart Random Leg 2021, and the Notice of Race’ which can be found on the Seal Beach Yacht Club website. The regatta is open to members of yacht clubs and sailing associations recognized by the Southern California Yachting Association and any One Design Fleet which establishes a class. Yachts racing in PHRF will need a current PHRF rating. Entry forms for the Nov. 7 race are due by 6 p.m. on Nov. 5. Forms can be turned into the Seal Beach Yacht Club office with an accompanying check or filled out online at http://www.regattanetwork.com/event/23316. There is a $45 entry fee for the series if submitted by Nov. 4 and a $60 fee after that date. For individual races, there is a $20 fee if submitted by the Thursday prior to the race and $30 after.

Turkey Day Race Nov. 13

The Oceanside Yacht Club will host the Turkey Day Race on Nov. 13 outside of Oceanside Harbor around Oceanside Pier The Racing Rules of Sailing govern the regatta, PHRF of Southern California, U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Safety Equipment Requirements for nearshore racing. The regatta is open to all PHRF rated sailboats and does not require OYC membership. There are three classes in the regatta PHRF A spinnaker, PHRF B Spinnaker, and Non-Spinnaker Cruising. Registration can be completed online at http://www.oceansideyc.net/ from 9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Nov. 13 at OYC. There is a $25 entry fee for OYC members and $35 for non-members. There will be a $2 discount for members of the U.S. Sailing Association upon the presentation of a current USSA membership card or using an online coupon USSAILING. The first warning signal will be at 11:55 a.m. unless otherwise noted. For more information, see the Notice of Race on the OYC website at https://oceansideyc.net/racing/.