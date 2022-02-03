On the Horizons

92nd Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta with Dana West Yacht Club (Feb. 12)

DANA POINT一 The Dana West Yacht Club is hosting the 92 Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta just outside of Dana Point Harbor on Feb. 12. The regatta is open to all boats of the non-spinnaker class. Registration is open until 8 a.m. on the day of the regatta; there is a $27 fee for boats under 10 feet, a $37 fee for boats 10-19 feet, $45 for boats 20-30 feet, and a $55 fee for boats over 30 feet. Members of US Sailing receive a $2 discount with proof of membership. There are three races scheduled for each class. The first warning signal will go off at 11:25 a.m. The starting area is located .8 miles southeast of the harbor entrance. For more information, contact Barry Clark at race@dwyc.org.

92nd Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta with California Yacht Club (Feb. 19 & 20)

MARINA DEL REY一 The California Yacht Club is teaming up with the Southern California Yacht Association to host the 92nd Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta on Feb. 19 and 20 in Santa Monica Bay. The event is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to J/70, Martin 242, and Star class boats. Registration will need to be completed by Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.; there is a $45 entry fee and a $2 discount for US Sailing members with proof of membership. Seven races are scheduled for the event, and courses are in a windward and leeward format. The races will start approximately one nautical mile northwest of the Marina del Rey breakwater. For more information, contact event chairs Justin McJones at ripplezero@gmail.com or 310.213.4391 and Madeleine McJones at homecoding@gmail.com or 310.213.4392.

92nd Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta with Channel Islands Yacht Club (Feb. 19 & 20)

CHANNEL ISLANDS一 Channel Islands Yacht Club will host the 92nd Annual Southern California Yachting Association Midwinter Regatta in the coastal waters outside of Ventura and Channel Islands Harbors on Feb. 19 and 20. The regatta is open to all boats in PHRF Spinnaker, Non-Spinnaker, and J24 One Design Classes. Registration is due no later than Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.; there is a $45 entry fee for boats between 20-30 feet and a $55 entry fee for boats over 30 feet. The first race is scheduled for 11 a.m. on each day, no races will start after 3 p.m. Boats will be scored using time-on-distance, and any boat that has not finished by 4 p.m. will be scored DNF without a hearing. There are no throw-out races allowed for this event. Registration can be done online at https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/23567.

92nd Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta with Coronado Yacht Club (Feb. 19 & 20)

CORONADO一 The Coronado Yacht Club, in partnership with the Southern California Yachting Association, will host the 92nd Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta in Glorietta Bay on Feb. 19 and 20. The regatta is open to all boats in the Martin 16 and Harbor 20 classes. Registration is due no later than Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.; there is a registration fee of $27 for boats under 10 feet, $37 for boats 10-19 feet, $45 for boats 20-30 feet, and a $55 fee for boats over 30 feet; US Sailing members receive a $2 discount with proof of membership. The first warning signal is set for 11:54 a.m. For more information, contact Jaime McArthur at cgsailingmasterandcommander@gmail.com or Curtis Milioti at fleetcaptain@coronadoyc.org. To register for the event, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/23582.

Several clubs are hosting the 92nd Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta throughout Southern California. For a complete list of clubs participating, see the regatta network at https://www.regattanetwork.com/html/calendar.php.