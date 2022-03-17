On the Horizons

2022 William Berger/William Stein Race 2 Santa Monica Bay (March 26)

SANTA MONICA一 The second installment of the William Berger/William Stein series, supposed to take place on March 5 in Santa Monica Bay, has been rescheduled for March 26. This event is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to all boats with a valid PHRF of Southern California Rating Certificate. There will be two divisions, Berger and Stein (Cruising Class). The Del Rey Yacht Club reserves the right to reassign a boat from the Stein division into the Berger division; boats entered in the Stein division non-spinnaker shall include that offset at entry. During the series, one change is allowed from spinnaker to non-spinnaker or vice versa. The entry fee for each race is $35 except for the fourth race, which is $45 and includes hospitality at DRYC’s Cat Harbor facility, Schultz’s landing. The deadline to enter the race is March 3 at 6 p.m.; sailing instructions and starting sequence will be posted on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. For more information or to sign up for the series, see

https://dryc.org/RACING/Races-Notices_(1.

2022 Ocean Racing Series (March 26 & Aug. 14)

NEWPORT一 The American Legion Yacht Club will host the first of two races for the 2022 Ocean Racing Series on March 26 in Newport Beach. The series is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing as adopted by the United States Sailing Association and the class rules of the Performance Handicap Racing Fleet of Southern California (PHRF). The series is open to all boats with a current PHRF Rating; those without a current rating are also welcome and will be assigned a “Race Rating” for the series. Boats will be required to carry a functioning GPS. The first signal will be at 11:55 a.m. and the starting and finishing line will be west of Newport Pier. The courses will be Random Leg courses. There is a $25 entry fee which can be made at www.alyc.com/. For additional information, visit the ALYC website or contact ALYC at (949) 673-5002.