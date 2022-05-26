On the Horizons

2022 Wet Wednesday (June 1,8,15,22,29)

SAN PEDRO⸺ Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club is continuing to run its 2022 Wet Wednesday series, April 6- Sept. 2, with the third series in the set running on Wednesdays throughout June. The regatta is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to all sailors. In addition, there will be one-design and PHRF classes. Entries can be made online at the CBYC website; there is a $40 entry fee per series. Once a boat is entered into a series, it will have to finish the series at the same rating and in the same class in which it started. The warning signal will be at 6 p.m. each week, and the first race begins at 6:05 p.m. There will be weekly trophies and one series trophy per class per month. To learn more, see https://cbyc.org/regatta/D8Yp3Jnth9.

Cal Race Week (June 4&5)

MARINA DEL REY⸺ The California Yacht Club will host Cal Race Week June 4-5; there will be multiple racing areas in Santa Monica Bay, west of the Marina del Rey breakwater. The regatta is open to invited one design classes and to handicap boats that have a valid PHRF SoCal Rating Certificate. Courses are a windward/leeward format for the Performance Division and a random leg format for the Cruising Division. Entry fees are based on the boat’s Length Overall; fees for boats 30 feet and under is $150, 31-39 feet is $200, 40-49 feet is $240, and 50 feet and over will be $280. Registration is available online by June 1. For more information, see http://www.calyachtclub.com/regattas.

2022 SBYC Challenge Cup Series (June 4 & 5)

SANTA BARBARA⸺ The Santa Barbara Yacht Club will host the second regatta in their Challenge Cup Series, the Summer Regatta, on June 4 for Summer One Design and June 5 for Summer PHRF. The regatta is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and US Safety Equipment Requirements “Near Shore” for PHRF classes. The regatta is open to SBYC club members and members of other clubs that belong to the US Sailing Association. The regatta is open to the following One Design classes: Harbor 20, J/105, J/70, and Melges 24. Additional One-Design classes will be accepted at the discretion of the regatta chair based on the number of entries for that class; entries can be submitted to racing@sbyc.org. PHRF boats will be separated into classes based on entries received and performance characteristics of the boats. PHRF class breaks will be defined in the Sailing Instructions. Valid and current PHRF rating certificates for PHRF boats must be on file with the race committee no later than 10 a.m. on the day of the race.

Only Santa Barbara Yacht Club members are eligible to enter the Challenge Cup series, but other racers can enter the individual regattas. The regatta will take place two miles off the Santa Barbara Harbor entrance with post-sailing activities at SBYC. To compete, register online at https://www.sbyc.org/web/pages/racing-schedule by 10 a.m. the day of the regatta.