On the Horizons

2022 Lady Driver Race (Sept. 11)

VENTURA— The Ventura Yacht Club will host a random leg race featuring Lady Drivers on Sept. 11, starting near the Mandalay Buoy. At least one Lady crew must be on board and at the helm during the race. There is a skipper’s meeting at 8:30 a.m. at VYC. After the race, trophies will be presented at VYC, where skippers, crews, and guests are encouraged to join. There is a $45 entry fee, $40 for current US Sailing members, for the race, which can be paid online during registration at https://venturayachtclub.org/racing/. For more information, contact VYC Race Chair Jim Dembowski at (805) 256-0770 or email him at dembowje@pacbell.net.

Bugay Single Handed Race (Sept. 12)

SANTA BARBARA— The Santa Barbara Sailing Club will host the Bugay Single Handed Race on Sept. 12 in Santa Barbara Harbor and around Oil Platform C. The race is open to all PHRF yachts. Sailors must be current members of a club recognized by the Southern California Yachting Association or another regional sailing association who are in good standing with their respective classes. Random Leg PHRF handicaps will be used, and handicap ratings will be applied per PHRF certificate or by listing, if not certified. There is one race scheduled for the day, with a skipper’s meeting before the race and awards to be held after at SBSC. The Jack Bugay Perpetual Trophy will be awarded to the boat with the lowest overall corrected time. A $15 entry fee is due by 10 a.m. on Sept. 12. Registration can be completed at https://www.sailsbsc.org/events/bugay-single-handed-race.

Argosy Regatta (Sept. 17-18)

LONG BEACH— The American Legion Yacht Club will host the Argosy Regatta on Sept. 17-18 in Long Beach. The regatta is open to boats with or without a PHRF rating, and one-design boats of the same manufacturer type can request to be scored against each other. There are three races planned for the weekend, with two courses set for Sept. 17 at 11:55 a.m. the first course starts near the Santa Ana River jetty and will finish near Mark 38 in Long Beach Harbor while keeping drilling platforms EMMY and EVA to the starboard and passing through Angel’s Gate. The second course of the day will follow the same instructions. On Sept. 18, racers will need to pass through Queen’s Gate Long Beach Harbor, keeping the platforms to port, and will pass through a virtual gate southwest of the platform EMMY to finish. There is a $40 entry fee for entering the individual days and a $75 fee for the weekend. Registration can be completed at https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/25047.